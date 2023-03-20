Home Leagues Premier League - EPL Steven Gerrards BEST GOALS at Anfield | Long-range rockets, solo runs, free-kicks

Steven Gerrards BEST GOALS at Anfield | Long-range rockets, solo runs, free-kicks

Steven Gerrards BEST GOALS at Anfield | Long-range rockets, solo runs, free-kicks
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Marco Reus 150 Bundesliga Goals | Bayern Stunner, Free-Kick Screamer & Goal of the Month

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

Ahead of Steven Gerrard’s return with the Liverpool FC Legends taking on Celtic Legends in the LFC Foundation Charity match, take a trip down memory lane to reminisce a range of the former Liverpool captain’s best-ever goals scored for the Reds at Anfield.

Never miss a moment, and get full-match replays of every Liverpool game, only on LFCTV GO, and get it FREE for a month, use code GOFREE23. Visit https://bit.ly/3dmZQC9

Enjoy more content and get exclusive perks in our Liverpool FC Members Area, click here to find out more: https://www.youtube.com/LiverpoolFC/join

Subscribe now to Liverpool FC on YouTube, and get notified when new videos land: https://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=LiverpoolFC

#Liverpool #LFC

Previous Video
IN FOCUS | Oleksandr Zinchenko | Arsenal vs Crystal Palace (4-1) | Premier League

IN FOCUS | Oleksandr Zinchenko | Arsenal vs Crystal Palace (4-1) | Premier League

Next Video
Marco Reus 150 Bundesliga Goals | Bayern Stunner, Free-Kick Screamer & Goal of the Month

Marco Reus 150 Bundesliga Goals | Bayern Stunner, Free-Kick Screamer & Goal of the Month

Related videos

Top