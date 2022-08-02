Home TV Show Start, Bench or Drop: Patrick Vieira, Dennis Bergkamp, Gilberto Silva | ESPN FC Extra Time

Start, Bench or Drop: Patrick Vieira, Dennis Bergkamp, Gilberto Silva | ESPN FC Extra Time

Start, Bench or Drop: Patrick Vieira, Dennis Bergkamp, Gilberto Silva | ESPN FC Extra Time
Manchester United eyeing Ruben Neves & Renato Sanches as alternatives to Frenkie de Jong

Dan Thomas is joined by Steve Nicol, Don Hutchison and Stewart Robson for the latest Tuesday edition of ESPN FC Extra Time.

0:00 Which coach is under the most pressure to start the season?
1:57 Who would win in an ESPN FC fight? 🤣
5:08 How many goals will Gabriel Jesus score?
6:18 Erling Haaland top Premier League scorer?
6:56 Start, Bench, Drop: Patrick Vieira, Dennis Bergkamp, Gilberto Silva.
8:49 How long to integrate new players into a squad?
14:36 Why do some players never sustain injuries while others do?
20:01 Thiago Silva’s development
21:20 Does the jersey number carry a sense of responsibility?

✔ Subscribe to ESPN+: http://espnplus.com/soccer/youtube
✔ Subscribe to ESPN FC on YouTube: http://bit.ly/SUBSCRIBEtoESPNFC

