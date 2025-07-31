St. Louis City v Aston Villa Highlights – Pre-season Friendly
Loading advertisement...
Up next
K-League Stars vs Newcastle United Full Match – Pre-season Friendly
St. Louis City v Aston Villa Highlights – Pre-season Friendly
Watch the highlights from out second pre-season game in the United States as we take on St. Louis City.
__
Stay ahead of the game and be the first to know when we release new videos by hitting the *subscribe* button
For more Villa content head to the website 👉 https://video.avfc.co.uk/