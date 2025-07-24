SSC Napoli, reigning champions of Italy, has welcomed Rabona as the club’s Official Regional Betting Partner in a long-term collaboration set to begin on July, 2025.

This agreement connects Rabona with one of the most iconic and celebrated football clubs in Europe. Napoli, who secured their historic fourth Serie A title in the 2024-25 season, continues to inspire millions with their unmatched energy and signature deep connection to their community. As they rise on the global stage, Rabona proudly joins them with a shared vision for innovation in the area of fan engagement.

“We are proud to welcome Rabona as SSC Napoli’s new European Betting Partner. This partnership marks an exciting chapter for our club, as it brings us even closer to the millions of Napoli fans across Europe.”Leonardo Giammarioli, Chief Global Business Officer SSC Napoli – SSC Napoli stated. “We’re particularly enthusiastic about the spirit of innovation Rabona brings, and we look forward to exploring creative and engaging activations together that reflect the passion and ambition of our club and supporters.”

Rabona is a natural fit for Napoli, as both parties believe that maintaining a strong sense of connection between fans and their clubs is essential — and not just during matches, but in the quieter moments in between too. Many athletes credit that sense of community as the motivation that pushes them to keep striving. Napoli footballers are not just playing for themselves — they’re playing for the people who stand behind them. That’s the kind of bond that Rabona aims to strengthen. Their technology is building a direct line between the club, players, and supporters to keep that connection alive every day.

“We are genuinely excited about this partnership, it’s such a huge deal for us. Why? Because we’re fans too! Just look at the name of our brand. ‘Rabona’ refers to a unique football move, famously loved by the legendary Neapolitan captain No. 10. We are very happy to be able to share our digital solutions with Napoli’s supporters. Our mission is to connect fans with their idols, and we have all the tools. You’ll love our fresh ideas — from launching live streams with built-in interactivity to facilitating special moments IRL. Getting to bring the football community even closer is a dream come true.”

Together with SSC Napoli, Rabona is creating exclusive digital experiences powered by modern technologies and designed specifically for the fans. These include:

Real-time Q&A sessions with the players

Exclusive promotions and betting opportunities tied to club milestones

Behind-the-scenes content from the training grounds and matchday moments

Localised campaigns tailored to fans across European markets

views the partnership as an opportunity to bring fans closer to their football idols and introduce a fresh dimension to the football experience. The company’s name — inspired by the inventive rabona move, famously used by the legendary D10S — reflects its commitment to creativity, a quality it aims to channel into its collaboration with Napoli. Partnering with a club known for its deep bond with supporters is seen as both a privilege and an exciting challenge, with Rabona hoping to deliver many memorable moments for fans along the way.

The slogan “Be Napoli. Play with Rabona” reflects a bold vision for the future of fan engagement — where the line between the stands and the pitch gets just a little bit closer.

