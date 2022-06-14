Spurs Ivan Perisic signing makes the squad even more dangerous

Expectations at Tottenham Hotspur are high for incoming player Ivan Perisic. The serial winner is Antonio Conte’s latest signing after joining the London club on a free transfer from Inter Milan. Perisic is coming off of a strong season in Italy in which he scored 10 goals and assisted nine in 49 appearances.

Perisic will be reunited with Conte in London, although it was Conte at one point that loaned Perisic out to Bayern Munich in 2019-20. The winger only won the treble with Bayern Munich that season before moving back to Inter Milan. Once Perisic returned to the Nerazzurri, he helped the side win Serie A in 2020-21.

The Croatian has lifted a total of 10 trophies at the club level. Perisic has been a major part of squads at Borussia Dortmund, Wolfsburg, Bayern Munich, and Inter Milan. Based on his excellent trophy haul, expectations are high that Perisic will help Spurs take the step to the next level under Conte.

Perisic’s free signing comes after a summer in which Spurs spent heavily to sign Bryan Gil, Emerson Royal, and Pape Matar Sarr last offseason. Tottenham have not been shy about signing players for large fees in recent seasons. Yet, their scouting and getting the most out of those signings should be called into questions by fans. Gil was loaned out in the second half of the season.

Looking at Spurs’ potential squad for next season, it looks strong on paper. Gil will return from loan along with Giovani Lo Celso – although the midfielder is linked with a £17 million transfer back to Spain. Midfielder Tanguy Ndombele is also set to return to the team after a loan at Lyon. The quality has never been in question for Ndombele, just the desire. Like Dele Alli, there is belief that Jose Mourinho’s short, destructive spell at Spurs hurt Ndombele’s development.

Perisic maybe 33, but he is an example of the ageing players that have taken great care of themselves and are still producing. There are a host of stars around the age of 30 or older that are performing at high levels courtesy of sports science.

The Croatian could play on the left side of Spurs’ attack as a wing-back or in a more forward position. With Heung-min Son already one of Tottenham’s star players, Perisic will only make an attack featuring the South Korean and Harry Kane better. Perisic will also give Spurs more attacking options off the bench. Dejan Kulusevski will stay on loan for another season, making Tottenham’s attack even more dangerous in 2022-23.

Perisic may turn out to be one of the best signings of the Premier League offseason. He arrived on a free transfer and brings a cabinet full of winners’ medals to the club. Spurs could be the best team in London this season and finally, under Conte, push for a Premier League title.