Sponsorship in the modern world of football

Football has long been a game where the higher revenue that you can create, the better your chances of success. While this wasn’t as much of a factor in the 70s and 80s, since the introduction of sponsors on shirts, and even grounds being sponsored, it has lead to the game becoming a much more money orientated product.

So, which clubs are moving forwards with their sponsorship deals each year and which clubs are starting to play catch up?

The big six

The biggest six clubs in England at the moment all have sponsorship deals that are around the same level. The two Manchester clubs bring in the most, with Manchester United bringing home £47 million and Manchester City bringing home £45 million. The other four clubs that make up the big six, Chelsea, Spurs, Arsenal and Liverpool all bring in £40 million a year each. These are the biggest deals in the league which leaves the other clubs all playing catch up when it comes to this particular revenue stream.

Catching up

The other teams in the league are all exploring new sponsors in order to maximise their own revenue. While they have not managed to catch up to the levels of the biggest clubs in the league, their deals are increasing by larger amounts than the deals that are signed by the big six which closes the gap bit by bit.

One of the biggest reasons for this is that gambling companies have started to become one of the biggest sponsors in the league. Half of the 20 teams in the Premier League are sponsored by gambling companies. With Wolves and Crystal Palace both sponsored by the same company and their combined deals costing less than the deal Manchester United have, it soon becomes clear why many football clubs have partnered up with casino sponsors to try and increase their own revenue.

These deals tend to increase year upon year which means there will come a time that the revenue from sponsors will be relatively equal amongst all of the teams in the Premier League, or at least amongst the teams that are able to remain there over an extended period of time.

Big six casino sponsor?

At the moment none of the big six have a casino or gambling based sponsors. However, if the deals that they are paying to lower placed teams continue to increase then it is only a matter of time before they start to cast their net towards one of the bigger teams in the league.

This is because the aim of sponsorship is to get your brand known to as many people as possible. The bigger teams are seen more often, win trophies more often, compete in European competitions regularly and sign the biggest name players in the world. All of these reasons make them the best way to get your name out there. If a team who finish in the bottom half are asking for the same as a team who finish in the top six, which is likely in the near future, then expect a gambling company on the shirt of one of the big six really soon.