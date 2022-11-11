Home Leagues Bundesliga Sovereign Victory! | FC Schalke 04 – FC Bayern München 0-2 | All Goals | Matchday 15 – Bundesliga

BBC Football Focus – 12 November 2022

#S04FCB | Short Highlights from Matchday 15!
Watch all goals from the Bundesliga match between FC Schalke 04 and FC Bayern München from Matchday 15 of 2022/23 season!

Goals: 0-1 Gnabry (38′), 0-2 Choupo-Moting (52′)

We've seen another Matchday full of unmissable Bundesliga drama.

