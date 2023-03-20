Home International Games Euro 2020 Southgate JOINS IN training as Saka, Kane and England stars warm up for Italy clash ©️UEFA 2023

Southgate JOINS IN training as Saka, Kane and England stars warm up for Italy clash ©️UEFA 2023

Southgate JOINS IN training as Saka, Kane and England stars warm up for Italy clash ©️UEFA 2023
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Luis Garcias BEST Anfield Goals | Boss headers, European classics

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

©️UEFA 2023 – England train ahead of European Championships qualifier against Italy.

@HaytersTV – Football Up Close. Visit our website: https://hayters.com/mfv/.

We go behind the scenes with the biggest names in football to bring you interviews, training, news, live coverage, fans’ voices and funniest moments. If you love football, you’ll love Hayters TV. Subscribe now!

Follow HaytersTV on social media 🔥
www.instagram.com/HaytersTV
www.facebook.com/HaytersTV
www.twitter.com/HaytersTV
www.tiktok.com/@hayterstv
Subscribe on YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/hayterstv

@HaytersTVFutbol (Spanish Content):
https://www.youtube.com/@HaytersTVFutbol?sub_confirmation=1

#England #ThreeLions #Football

Previous Video
Manchester United give Sheikh Jassim & Sir Jim Ratcliffe extensions to submit their takeover offers

Manchester United give Sheikh Jassim & Sir Jim Ratcliffe extensions to submit their takeover offers

Next Video
Luis Garcias BEST Anfield Goals | Boss headers, European classics

Luis Garcias BEST Anfield Goals | Boss headers, European classics

Related videos

Top