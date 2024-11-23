Southampton vs Liverpool: Team News, Starting line, How to watch, How to stream live and TV channel

On Sunday, November 24th, Southampton will host Liverpool in a Premier League clash that promises to be a fascinating encounter between two clubs at opposite ends of the table. While Liverpool are currently leading the league with an impressive record, Southampton find themselves languishing at the bottom.

Southampton team news:

Southampton’s attempts to keep out Liverpool’s in-form attack will be compromised by Aaron Ramsdale (finger) and Jan Bednarek (knee) being out.

Flynn Downes (knee) and Ryan Fraser (illness) are back in contention after missing the defeat at Wolves last time out. Gavin Bazunu (Achilles), Ross Stewart (hamstring) and Will Smallbone (hamstring) all remain on the sidelines.

Southampton predicted XI (5-4-1, right to left): McCarthy (GK) — Walker-Peters, Sugawara, Stephens, Harwood-Bellis, Manning — Armstrong, Downes, Aribo, Fernandes — Archer

Injured: Ramsdale, Bednarek, Bazunu, Stewart, Smallbone

Suspended: None

Liverpool team news:

Slot confirmed Virgil van Dijk was fit after returned to full training with Liverpool despite his compatriot leaving the Netherlands’s squad early.

Harvey Elliott is also back working with the first team but is not yet ready to return, remaining on the sidelines with Trent Alexander-Arnold (hamstring), Federico Chiesa (match fitness), Diogo Jota (abdominal) and Alisson (hamstring).

Liverpool predicted XI (4-3-3, right to left): Kelleher (GK) — Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson — Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Jones — Salah, Nunez, Gakpo

Injured: Alexander-Arnold, Chiesa, Jota, Alisson, Elliott

Suspended: None

What time is Southampton vs Liverpool kick-off?

Competition: Premier League

Premier League Game Day: Sunday, 24 November 2024

Sunday, 24 November 2024 Kick-off: 14:00 UK Time

14:00 UK Time Stadium: St. Mary’s Stadium, Southampton, Hampshire

Is Southampton vs Liverpool on TV?