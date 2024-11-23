Southampton vs Liverpool: Team News, Starting line, How to watch, How to stream live and TV channel
On Sunday, November 24th, Southampton will host Liverpool in a Premier League clash that promises to be a fascinating encounter between two clubs at opposite ends of the table. While Liverpool are currently leading the league with an impressive record, Southampton find themselves languishing at the bottom.
Southampton team news:
Southampton’s attempts to keep out Liverpool’s in-form attack will be compromised by Aaron Ramsdale (finger) and Jan Bednarek (knee) being out.
Flynn Downes (knee) and Ryan Fraser (illness) are back in contention after missing the defeat at Wolves last time out. Gavin Bazunu (Achilles), Ross Stewart (hamstring) and Will Smallbone (hamstring) all remain on the sidelines.
Southampton predicted XI (5-4-1, right to left): McCarthy (GK) — Walker-Peters, Sugawara, Stephens, Harwood-Bellis, Manning — Armstrong, Downes, Aribo, Fernandes — Archer
Injured: Ramsdale, Bednarek, Bazunu, Stewart, Smallbone
Suspended: None
Liverpool team news:
Slot confirmed Virgil van Dijk was fit after returned to full training with Liverpool despite his compatriot leaving the Netherlands’s squad early.
Harvey Elliott is also back working with the first team but is not yet ready to return, remaining on the sidelines with Trent Alexander-Arnold (hamstring), Federico Chiesa (match fitness), Diogo Jota (abdominal) and Alisson (hamstring).
Liverpool predicted XI (4-3-3, right to left): Kelleher (GK) — Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson — Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Jones — Salah, Nunez, Gakpo
Injured: Alexander-Arnold, Chiesa, Jota, Alisson, Elliott
Suspended: None
What time is Southampton vs Liverpool kick-off?
- Competition: Premier League
- Game Day: Sunday, 24 November 2024
- Kick-off: 14:00 UK Time
- Stadium: St. Mary’s Stadium, Southampton, Hampshire
Is Southampton vs Liverpool on TV?
|Country
|Streaming Services
|UK
|Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, BBC Radio 5 Live
|USA
|fuboTV, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, Telemundo, SiriusXM FC
|Canada
|fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network 2 Canada
|Australia
|Optus Sport
|Spain
|Movistar+, DAZN Spain, DAZN 1
|France
|myCANAL, Canal+ Foot, Canal+ Live 2
|Germany
|Sky Go, WOW, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport Top Event
|Italy
|SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Max