Southampton v Newcastle United Full Match – Carabao Cup | 24 January 2023 IntroSource 1Source 2Next page Previous Video Bayern Munich v FC Koln Full Match – Bundesliga | 24 January 2023 Next Video Southampton 0 Newcastle United 1 | Carabao Cup Semi Final Highlights Related videos icon Watch LaterAdded Bayern Munich v FC Koln Full Match – Bundesliga | 24 January 2023 71 icon Watch LaterAdded 02:08 Southampton 0 Newcastle United 1 | Carabao Cup Semi Final Highlights 434.6K icon Watch LaterAdded Fulham v Tottenham Hotspur Full Match – Premier League | 23 January 2023 3.3K icon Watch LaterAdded Athletic Club v Real Madrid Full Match – La Liga | 22 January 2023 1.8K icon Watch LaterAdded Barcelona v Getafe Full Match – La Liga | 22 January 2023 2.9K icon Watch LaterAdded Borussia Dortmund v FC Augsburg Full Match – Bundesliga | 22 January 2023 2K