Southampton v Liverpool preview – Premier League | 4 January 2021
Loading advertisement...
Up next
Does the Queen know who Marcus Rashford is? | Marcus Rashford My 2020
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
27 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
Southampton v Liverpool preview – Premier League | 4 January 2021
Match preview: Southampton v Liverpool
Can Southampton achieve a PL first? Will Mohamed Salah strike again versus one of his favourite opponents?