Southampton v Aston Villa Full Match Replay | 12 April 2025
Loading advertisement...
Up next
Burnley v Norwich City Full Match Replay | 11 April 2025
Southampton v Aston Villa Full Match Replay | 12 April 2025
Full match action as Southampton play Aston Villa at St Mary’s in the Premier League.
“Looking for latest BBC MOTD highlights and highlights show? You can find them on the BBC Match of the Day and Review Show page. Don’t miss the latest MOTD and Highlights show!”
Looking for more full match replays? We’ve got you covered. Check out our Full match replay page for the latest football action.