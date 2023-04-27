Full Match ReplayPremier League - EPL Southampton v AFC Bournemouth Full Match – Premier League | 27 April 2023 Southampton v AFC Bournemouth Full Match – Premier League | 27 April 2023 IntroPre-match1st half2nd halfSource 2 - 1st half2nd halfNext page Previous Post Everton v Newcastle United Full Match – Premier League | 27 April 2023 RELATED POSTS icon Watch LaterAdded PL Stories: Djibril Cisse 454 icon Watch LaterAdded BBC Match of the Day MOTD – 26 April 2023 3.2K icon Watch LaterAdded Manchester City v Arsenal Full Match – Premier League | 26 April 2023 5.3K icon Watch LaterAdded Thrilling moments of Premier League title races 1K I CREATE CHAOS! Emi Martinez reveals his penalty secrets | Behind The Game ft. Oriana Sabatini 180.9K icon Watch LaterAdded Top 10 Goals – Manchester City v Arsenal 1K