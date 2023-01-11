Home Cup Games EFL Cup Southampton 2-0 Man City | Extended Highlights | Defeat in Carabao Cup quarter-finals

Southampton 2-0 Man City | Extended Highlights | Defeat in Carabao Cup quarter-finals

Southampton 2-0 Man City | Extended Highlights | Defeat in Carabao Cup quarter-finals
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

We Are Liverpool Podcast Ep2. John Barnes | He knew the problem but wouldnt tell us!

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

Extended highlights of Manchester City’s quarter-final exit in the Carabao Cup.

City lose to Premier League opposition 2-0 after two first-half goals from Southampton.

City pushed to get back in the tie during the second-half, but couldn’t find the goals to keep them in the competition.

SUBSCRIBE! http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=mancity

http://www.mancity.com
http://www.facebook.com/mancity

http://www.instagram.com/mancity
https://www.tiktok.com/@mancity

About the Official Man City YouTube Channel:

Here you will find all the latest videos from Manchester City, including, all Premier League goals, highlights, behind-the-scenes footage, training and much more.

Get closer to the likes of Jack Grealish, Kevin De Bruyne, Erling Haaland, Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden, Joao Cancelo and the rest of Pep Guardiola’s team.

Previous Video
carabao-cup-logo

Southampton v Manchester City Full Match – FA Cup | 11 January 2023

Next Video

We Are Liverpool Podcast Ep2. John Barnes | He knew the problem but wouldnt tell us!

Related videos

Top