Souness SLAMS Mark Noble for his Tweet which could’ve ‘impacted West Ham’s performance’
Loading advertisement...
Up next
BBC The Women’s Football Show – 13 September 2020
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
5 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
Souness SLAMS Mark Noble for his Tweet which could’ve ‘impacted West Ham’s performance’
Graeme Souness has placed some blame onto West Ham captain Mark Noble after he tweeted his frustrations over the Grady Diang transfer to West Brom. Souness suggests that the tweet will have had an impact at the club and caused unrest within the squad.