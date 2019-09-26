Home TV Show News and Interviews Souness SLAMS Mark Noble for his Tweet which could’ve ‘impacted West Ham’s performance’
Graeme Souness has placed some blame onto West Ham captain Mark Noble after he tweeted his frustrations over the Grady Diang transfer to West Brom. Souness suggests that the tweet will have had an impact at the club and caused unrest within the squad.

