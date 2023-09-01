Home Highlights Son Heung-min Scores Hat-Trick In Spurs Win | HIGHLIGHTS | Burnley 2-5 Tottenham Hotspur

SHEFFIELD UNITED 2-2 EVERTON | Premier League highlights

Burnley suffered a 2-5 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur at Turf Moor in the Premier League. The goal-scorers for the Clarets were Lyle Foster and Josh Brownhill. The goal-scorers for Spurs were Son, Romero & Maddison.

