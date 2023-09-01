Son Heung-min Scores Hat-Trick In Spurs Win | HIGHLIGHTS | Burnley 2-5 Tottenham Hotspur

Burnley suffered a 2-5 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur at Turf Moor in the Premier League. The goal-scorers for the Clarets were Lyle Foster and Josh Brownhill. The goal-scorers for Spurs were Son, Romero & Maddison.

Subscribe to the Clarets’ official YouTube channel and hit the bell to be notified for future videos:

➡️ https://www.youtube.com/user/officialburnleyfc?sub_confirmation=1

Find even more videos, as well as live match commentary for Burnley’s 2023/24 Premier League season on Clarets+

➡️ https://www.burnleyfootballclub.com/claretsplus