Out of Their Skin Part 2 – ITV4 | 28th November 2018
Loading advertisement...
Up next
Wigan Athletic vs Blackburn Rovers Highlights – Championship
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
70 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
Out of Their Skin Part 2 – ITV4 | 28th November 2018
Out of Their Skin Part 2
Ian Wright charts the inspiring rise of black footballers from Viv Anderson’s debut as the first black man to play for England in 1978. With contributions from an all-star football cast, including Ashley Cole, Raheem Sterling, John Barnes, Paul Ince, Rhian Brewster and Gareth Southgate.