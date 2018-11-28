Home Leagues Premier League - EPL Out of Their Skin Part 2 – ITV4 | 28th November 2018
Out of Their Skin Part 2 – ITV4 | 28th November 2018
Out of Their Skin Part 2 – ITV4 | 28th November 2018

Out of Their Skin Part 2
Ian Wright charts the inspiring rise of black footballers from Viv Anderson’s debut as the first black man to play for England in 1978. With contributions from an all-star football cast, including Ashley Cole, Raheem Sterling, John Barnes, Paul Ince, Rhian Brewster and Gareth Southgate.

Click here here to watch Part 1

