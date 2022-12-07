SIX GOAL THRILLER | VfL Wolfsburg vs. AS Roma Highlights (UEFA Womens Champions League 2022-23)

December 8, 2022 — VfL Wolfsburg vs. AS Roma (UEFA Women’s Champions League 2022-2023 Group Stage Matchday 4).
00:00:31 – Save by Merle Frohms
00:00:59 – Player in by Sveindís Jónsdóttir
00:01:11 – Shot by Alexandra Popp
00:01:42 – Save by Camelia Ceasar
00:02:21 – Goal by Ewa Pajor
00:03:19 – Save by Merle Frohms
00:03:51 – Goal by Sveindís Jónsdóttir
00:04:38 – Goal by Andressa Alves
00:05:20 – Goal by Lena Lattwein
00:05:58 – Goal by Ewa Pajor
00:06:43 – Shot by Emilie Haavi
00:07:09 – Save by Merle Frohms
00:07:40 – Shot by Annamaria Serturini
00:08:01 – Shot by Sveindís Jónsdóttir
00:08:28 – Goal by Sophie Haug
00:09:09 – Full Time