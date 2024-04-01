Sir Alex or Pep? Carragher or Neville? PL or UCL? | Fans Ask Questions

Welcome back to the Fan Debate, brought to you by SkyBet, with Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher alongside some of the biggest fan channels from across the country.

This time it’s the fans’ turn to ask the questions, and we have a new voting system using our Fan Debate paddles. Play along at home and let us know your opinions in the comments below! 👇

00:46 Fans ask the questions!

00:15 Toney or Watkins for England?

03:15 Do Luton deserve to stay up?

05:15 Would the PL be fairer if the Super League teams left?

11:18 Do Arsenal over-celebrate late winners?

15:08 What does success/failure look like for Man City?

17:37 Should West Ham stick with David Moyes?

18:32 If United and Liverpool could have one player from each squad who would you pick?

22:52 Can Postecoglou win a big trophy playing his way?

24:09 What would be success for England at EURO 2024?

26:09 What would be a success for Klopp in his final season?

28:17 Quick fire questions with paddles

28:38 If Arsenal don’t win a trophy will it still be a successful season?

28:51 City & Liverpool is a better rivalry than United & Arsenal?

30:51 Harry Kane should have stayed at Spurs?

31:01 Would Carra would get into the current Liverpool squad?

31:30 Would Gary make the current United XI?

32:04 Would you scrap VAR completely?

32:19 When Pep leaves City will he be classed as the GOAT?

34:32 Is winning the UCL bigger than the PL?

37:55 Who is the better pundit Gary or Jamie?

SUBSCRIBE TO THE CHANNEL HERE

https://www.youtube.com/c/theoverlap?sub_confirmation=1

LISTEN TO OUR PODCASTS

Stick to Football – https://tr.ee/JI6l3Dj-4O

The Overlap – https://tr.ee/h07F3Fsuh3

———————————————————————-

Follow us on social!

———————————————————————–

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100090262142896

Twitter: https://twitter.com/wearetheoverlap

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wearetheoverlap

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@wearetheoverlap

————————————————————————