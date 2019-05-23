Could This Signing Help Rangers Beat Celtic Next Season?

Steven Gerrard may have only been in charge at Rangers for one season so far, but he has made it clear that he is aiming to beat rivals Celtic next season and he sees the transfer market as the way to make it happen bonusbets.com reports.

The former Liverpool skippers team may have finished second to Celtic in the Scottish Premiership last season, but he wants to do one better in the following season, and he will be cracking open the purse strings to try and make it happen.

His top target at the moment is the youngster Umaro Balde who currently plays his football with Sporting Lisbon in Portugal. It is said that he will sign a two-year deal to play at Ibrox from next year, and will look to join his new team-mates in time for pre-season friendlies over the summer.

The talented player has the capability of heading up both wings and would certainly be a welcome addition to the Rangers squad hoping to improve their chances of taking home a trophy next season.

One player who might not be a part of that squad is this season’s top scorer for the club Alfredo Morelos who has come under heavy fire for incurring five red cards this season amidst questions about his discipline and professional conduct. This is despite him scoring thirty goals for the club, the last of which came only last weekend some two months after goal number twenty-nine. Morelos is still looking to fulfil his dream of playing ‘English’ football, and this may be seen as an opportunity for Rangers to sell the player on to any English club happy to have him.

Former Ranger star Lee McCulloch said of the player “Morelos has a had a terrific season overall.

A lot of people pick up on the negatives of his disciplinary record and his attitude. I like to focus on the positives in terms of his performances and his goals, and you can’t deny how important a player he has been for Rangers. To get to 30 goals is a real achievement, especially when he is in a team that hasn’t won anything. He has been brilliant, and he is only going to get better as well. It will be interesting to see what happens in the summer and whether Rangers try to hold on to him or sell him on if they get a substantial bid for him. We will wait and see. There will be changes to the squad at Rangers, and there is no doubt it can be a big season for Steven Gerrard next term.”

But Rangers Manager Steven Gerrard feels he has made a vast improvement at the club already in his first season, a season which despite Rangers finishing the same number of points behind Celtic as the previous season saw a much-improved atmosphere at the stadium and with fans, this was boosted by a closing run that saw Rangers win six of their last seven matches.