Home Leagues Sign Up – Into Football | Mikel Arteta discusses Arsenals upturn in form & speaking six languages 🔴

Sign Up – Into Football | Mikel Arteta discusses Arsenals upturn in form & speaking six languages 🔴

Sign Up – Into Football | Mikel Arteta discusses Arsenals upturn in form & speaking six languages 🔴
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

👀 THERE IS A BOND BETWEEN PLAYERS + FANS | Erik ten Hag makes unity claim ahead of Liverpool clash

Cancel

In the latest episode of Sign Up – Into Football, Mikel Arteta discusses Arsenal’s upturn in form following their season-changing Dubai trip and the importance of speaking several languages within the dressing room.

Sign Up – Into Football is aimed at raising the profile of the deaf community, elevating the visibility of British Sign Language (BSL) and leading the way in making sports programming accessible for all.

Hit ‘Subscribe’ above to ensure you never miss a video from the TNT Sports YouTube channel.

From the front row to your front room. From the centre circle to your sofa. TNT Sports brings you closer to the live sport you love.

Get your Discovery + pass now to experience UEFA Champions League and Europa League drama, exclusive Premier League action, plus Premiership Rugby, MotoGP, Boxing, UFC, WWE and more ▶️ https://auth.discoveryplus.com/gb/product?flow=purchase

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tntsports
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/tntsports
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tntsports/
Website: https://www.tntsports.co.uk/

Previous Video
IN FOCUS | Emile Smith Rowe | Arsenal vs Luton Town | Premier League

IN FOCUS | Emile Smith Rowe | Arsenal vs Luton Town | Premier League

Next Video
👀 THERE IS A BOND BETWEEN PLAYERS + FANS | Erik ten Hag makes unity claim ahead of Liverpool clash

👀 THERE IS A BOND BETWEEN PLAYERS + FANS | Erik ten Hag makes unity claim ahead of Liverpool clash

Related videos

Top