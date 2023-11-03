Sign Up – Into Football | Burnley boss Vincent Kompany on parents, boardrooms and politics 🎥

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany has told TNT Sports’ Sign Up about the positive influence his parents had on his life, and how being a natural leader could have led to going down the wrong “path” while growing up in a troubled neighbourhood in Belgium. The former Manchester City captain has also called for greater diversity in football’s boardrooms, and in leadership positions across society.

