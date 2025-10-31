Sign Up ft. Keith Andrews, Mikkel Damsgaard, Rose Ayling-Ellis and DeaflympicsGB stars!
In this Brentford Special, Rolf and Damaris meet head coach Keith Andrews and midfielder Mikkel Damsgaard to discuss the start of a new era at the club. Michail Antonio analyses the Premier League season so far. Rose Ayling-Ellis previews the Deaflympics, and we introduce you to some of Great Britain’s football stars hoping to bring home medals!
00:00 – Intro
01:58 – Keith Andrews Interview
07:11 – Premier League review with Michail Antonio
13:19 – Rose Ayling-Ellis Interview
18:52 – Memnos Costi, GB Deaf Men’s Head Coach
25:10 – Mikkel Damsgaard Interview
30:56 – Mandy Troddyn, GB Deaf Women’s Captain
