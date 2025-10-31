Home Leagues Premier League Brentford Sign Up ft. Keith Andrews, Mikkel Damsgaard, Rose Ayling-Ellis and DeaflympicsGB stars!
Sign Up ft. Keith Andrews, Mikkel Damsgaard, Rose Ayling-Ellis and DeaflympicsGB stars!
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Premier League Generation xG – 28 October 2025

Cancel
BrentfordTV Show

Sign Up ft. Keith Andrews, Mikkel Damsgaard, Rose Ayling-Ellis and DeaflympicsGB stars!

- LUD:

In this Brentford Special, Rolf and Damaris meet head coach Keith Andrews and midfielder Mikkel Damsgaard to discuss the start of a new era at the club. Michail Antonio analyses the Premier League season so far. Rose Ayling-Ellis previews the Deaflympics, and we introduce you to some of Great Britain’s football stars hoping to bring home medals!

00:00 – Intro
01:58 – Keith Andrews Interview
07:11 – Premier League review with Michail Antonio
13:19 – Rose Ayling-Ellis Interview
18:52 – Memnos Costi, GB Deaf Men’s Head Coach
25:10 – Mikkel Damsgaard Interview
30:56 – Mandy Troddyn, GB Deaf Women’s Captain

TNT Sports marks a new era in sports broadcasting in the UK and Republic of Ireland across TV, streaming, digital and social media platforms.

discovery+ is the streaming home of TNT Sports Football, where you can experience UEFA Champions League, Europa League, Europa Conference League, Premier League, Emirates FA Cup, Adobe Women’s FA Cup, FA Youth Cup, Serie A and more 🍿

https://www.discoveryplus.com/gb

Subscribe now.

Previous Video
Why Bukayo Saka believes Arsenal can win the Premier League this season 🏆

Why Bukayo Saka believes Arsenal can win the Premier League this season 🏆

Next Video
Generation xG

Premier League Generation xG – 28 October 2025

Top