Sign Up ft. Keith Andrews, Mikkel Damsgaard, Rose Ayling-Ellis and DeaflympicsGB stars!

In this Brentford Special, Rolf and Damaris meet head coach Keith Andrews and midfielder Mikkel Damsgaard to discuss the start of a new era at the club. Michail Antonio analyses the Premier League season so far. Rose Ayling-Ellis previews the Deaflympics, and we introduce you to some of Great Britain’s football stars hoping to bring home medals!

00:00 – Intro

01:58 – Keith Andrews Interview

07:11 – Premier League review with Michail Antonio

13:19 – Rose Ayling-Ellis Interview

18:52 – Memnos Costi, GB Deaf Men’s Head Coach

25:10 – Mikkel Damsgaard Interview

30:56 – Mandy Troddyn, GB Deaf Women’s Captain

