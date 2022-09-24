SIDEMEN CHARITY MATCH 2022 [OFFICIAL STREAM]

Sidemen Charity Match 2022

Donate here: https://donate.stripe.com/8wM5nNgSz8G10Hm288

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/sidemen

Use the hashtag #SidemenCharityMatch to tweet about the match!

https://www.sidemenfc.com/

On the 24th of September Sidemen FC and YouTube Allstars will come together to play the 2022 Charity Match at The Valley, Charlton.

Calm: https://www.thecalmzone.net/

The Teenage Cancer Trust: https://www.teenagecancertrust.org/

Any donation’s you make will be greatly appreciated and will be going to a great cause! Hope you enjoy the match.

Funds raised today will be split between the four charities the Sidemen Charity Match 2022 is in aid of: 40% to Teenage Cancer Trust, 40% to CALM, 10% to Rays Of Sunshine and 10% to M7 Education.

For full details and terms and conditions please visit SidemenFC.com.