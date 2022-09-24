SIDEMEN CHARITY MATCH 2022 [OFFICIAL STREAM]

Sidemen Charity Match 2022
On the 24th of September Sidemen FC and YouTube Allstars will come together to play the 2022 Charity Match at The Valley, Charlton.
Any donation’s you make will be greatly appreciated and will be going to a great cause! Hope you enjoy the match.
Funds raised today will be split between the four charities the Sidemen Charity Match 2022 is in aid of: 40% to Teenage Cancer Trust, 40% to CALM, 10% to Rays Of Sunshine and 10% to M7 Education.
