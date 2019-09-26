Shrewsbury Town v Liverpool Full Match – FA Cup | 26 January 2020

Shrewsbury Town v Liverpool – Gary Lineker presents all the action from the fourth-round tie at Montgomery Waters Meadow. Defender Aaron Pierre’s late strike in a replay against Championship side Bristol City earned the Shrews this lucrative clash. While the likelihood of Jurgen Klopp rotating a squad that is also chasing glory in the league and Europe may give the League One outfit some hope, the Reds were still able to overcome rivals Everton 1-0 in the previous round after making nine changes thanks to Curtis Jones’ spectacular winner. With analysis from Ian Wright and Alan Shearer.

Post navigation