SHOWREEL | EVERY Goal & Assist From Our Brazilian Ballers! 🇧🇷 | Willian, Pereira & Vinicius

Sit back and enjoy each and every goal and assist so far this season from our Brazilian trio, Andreas Pereira, Willian and Carlos Vinicius!

Watch all the action from each and every match with highlights and reaction, go behind-the-scenes with our exclusive FUL ACCESS and Motspur Parklife series, and get to know players such as Aleksandar Mitrović, Andreas Pereira, João Palhinha, Tom Cairney, Harry Wilson & many more!

Never miss an upload – subscribe to London’s oldest professional football club now. ► https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2VLfz92cTT8jHIFOecC-LA?sub_confirmation=1

Follow us! 👇🏼

Facebook: http://ow.ly/1lGs30rhHUk

Twitter: http://ow.ly/dJIA30rhHUN

Instagram: http://ow.ly/fowC30rhHV2

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fulhamfc?y

#Fulham #FFC #Showreel