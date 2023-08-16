Should United Be Worried? Onana and Mount. Maguire Move Off? Liverpool Miss Out on Caicedo and Lavia

Should United Be Worried? Harry Maguire to West Ham is OFF? Will he play for United this season? How did Liverpool miss out on Caicedo and Lavia? 2023/24 PL Predictions!
Danny Murphy & Flex are back with another episode of The Take On show to discuss the opening games of the Premier League season. After United’s opening performance against Wolves, should United fans be worried? What position should Mac Allister be started for Liverpool? Can Chelsea finish Top 4? Are these big-money offers & deals the new standard in the PL? Is Son lost without Harry Kane? Are Manchester City weaker this season? Also, Match Day 2 & 23/24 Season predictions!
0:00; – Intro
0:33; – Should Man Utd fans be worried after opening day performance?
3:39; – How well did MUFC’s wide men play?
4:40; – Is it too early to judge Mount in a United shirt?
6:28; – Groans from the fans & potential transfer activity at MUFC?
7:44; – Flex tells United fans to back Mason Mount
8:39; – Onana’s performance & will Wolves survive this season?
9:48; – Harry Maguire’s deal to West Ham collapses
13:04; – The United fan perspective on Maguire’s deal collapsing
15:58; – Liverpool draw away to Chelsea
16:56; – Danny’s positives about Liverpool & Chelsea’s performance
19:07; – Liverpool’s transfer window, Caicedo & Lavia
24:35; – Are the price tags of midfielders too high in modern football?
27:36; – Danny confrontation with Chelsea fans over Enzo Fernandez
29:30; – Newcastle smash Villa on opening day of the season
30:11; – Tottenham’s new footballing philosophy
31:26; – Brighton beat newcomers Luton Town
31:32; – Arsenal up and running against Forest
32:34; – Are Man City a weaker side this season?
33:43; – Danny’s score predictions for matchday 2
35:06; – Danny & Flex’s 2023/24 PL predictions
38:55; – Outro