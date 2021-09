The ESPN FC crew answers questions from around the soccer world.

0:00 Is Mauricio Pochettino’s time as manager of Paris Saint-Germain over?

3:50 What to make of Juventus’ winless start to the season?

9:10 Which soccer club serves up the best food to their players?

13:00 How does kicking a soccer ball translate to kicking an American football?

