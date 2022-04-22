Home Leagues La Liga Should Karim Benzema win the Ballon dOr? | ESPN FC Extra Time

The ESPN FC crew are back with the latest edition of ESPN FC Extra Time.

0:00 Evidence we need a Super League?
1:29 Pep Guardiola overthinking the second leg
3:39 Karim Benzema’s Panenka
7:26 Should Federico Valverde and Eduardo Camavinga start?
8:47 Karim Benzema or Robert Lewandowski?
9:37 Vinícius’ improvements
10:55 Played in a game where both teams played great?

