Should Cristiano Ronaldo retire after this season? 👀 | ESPN FC Extra Time

On today’s Monday edition of ESPN FC, Dan Thomas, Shaka Hislop, Craig Burley and Mario Melchiot discuss:

0:00 Shaka is tired
0:38 Brendan Rodgers’ job security safe?
1:52 Best player you played with?
5:02 Should Cristiano Ronaldo retire this season?
5:57 Steve Nicol’s beard
6:45 Trivia! Who has the most red cards in Premier League history?
7:45 Kevin De Bruyne or Steven Gerrard?
9:50 Most annoying thing Dan Thomas does?

