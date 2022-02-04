SHORT MATCH HIGHLIGHTS | Derby County v Hull City

Derby County secured a valuable three points at Pride Park Stadium as they beat Hull City 3-1.

The Rams were in inspired form throughout the evening as they raced into a three-goal lead in just 47 minutes.

Craig Forsyth got the Rams going on 20 minutes as he headed across the goalkeeper to put Derby ahead, whilst before the half time interval, Tom Lawrence doubled Derby’s advantage, coolly slotting home from close range.

Festy Ebosele excellently fired the Rams into a three-goal lead minutes after the restart to put Derby in complete control at Pride Park.

__

Get the latest updates from Derby County on social media:

Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/DerbyCountyOfficial/

Twitter

Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/dcfcofficial/

#dcfc #ramstv #dcfcfans

__

To watch full extended highlights head over to membership.dcfc.co.uk and become a Derby County Member with one of our exclusive packages where you’ll get member only benefits including exclusive content and access to all available U23 LIVE streams this season.