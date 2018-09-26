Home Full Match Replay Sevilla vs Real Madrid – Full Match | La Liga
Previous Video Crystal Palace vs Liverpool – Full Match | Premier League Crystal Palace vs Liverpool – Full Match | Premier League
Next Video Nottingham Forest vs Stoke City – Highlights | Carabao Cup Nottingham Forest vs Stoke City – Highlights | Carabao Cup

Sevilla vs Real Madrid – Full Match | La Liga

Intro

Sevilla vs Real Madrid – Coverage of La Liga matchday 6 fixture.

1st Half

Continue:
Previous Video
mnf

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool – Full Match | Premier League

Next Video
efl

Nottingham Forest vs Stoke City – Highlights | Carabao Cup

Related videos

Top