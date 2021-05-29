Serie A Season Review – 31 May 2021

Antonio Conte’s Inter lifted the Scudetto as they overpowered city rivals and Winter Champions Milan in the second half of the season, and defending champions Juventus fell by the wayside and barely qualified for the Champions League.

Milan did beat Atalanta to second place but it was another storming season for La Dea, with Gian Piero Gasperini’s side playing some of the best football in Serie A, and scoring more goals than any team – including champions Inter.

There were disappointing campaigns for Napoli, Lazio, Roma and Fiorentina, but Sassuolo impressed with an ultimately unsuccessful European push. Verona also had a good year, as did Spezia, who avoided relegation with relative comfort.