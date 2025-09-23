Home Review Show SERIE A – Goal Collection | Round 04
SERIE A – Goal Collection | Round 04
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

AS Monaco vs FC Metz Full Match – Ligue 1 | 22 September 2025

Cancel
Review ShowSerie A

SERIE A – Goal Collection | Round 04

- LUD:

Every goal from round 04 | Serie A 2025/26

#SerieA #SerieARecap

This is the official channel for the Serie A, providing all the latest highlights, interviews, news and features to keep you up to date with all things Italian football.
Subscribe to the channel here! https://bit.ly/SERIEA_YT

Find out more about the Serie A at: http://www.legaseriea.it/en/

Questo è il canale ufficiale della Serie A, dove potrai avere accesso ai momenti salienti, alle interviste, alle notizie e alle funzionalità del momento per rimanere aggiornato sulle ultime novità del campionato.
Iscriviti qui al canale! https://bit.ly/SERIEA_YT

Per maggiori informazioni sulla Serie A: http://www.legaseriea.it/it

Previous Video
Lamine Yamal Wins 2025 Kopa Trophy 🏆 | Gyökeres Named Gerd Müller Winner | Ballon d’Or 2025

Lamine Yamal Wins 2025 Kopa Trophy 🏆 | Gyökeres Named Gerd Müller Winner | Ballon d’Or 2025

Next Video
ligue 1

AS Monaco vs FC Metz Full Match – Ligue 1 | 22 September 2025

Top