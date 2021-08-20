Serie A – Full Impact | 26 August 2021
Loading advertisement...
Up next
Every Goal of Serie A – Matchweek 1
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
136 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
Serie A – Full Impact | 26 August 2021
Serie A – Full Impact
A look back at the best of the action from matchday one in Serie A, including Inter Milan v Genoa, Roma v Fiorentina and Bologna v Salernitana.