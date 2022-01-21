Home Leagues Serie A Serie A Full Impact – 21 January 2022

Serie A Full Impact – 21 January 2022

In this week’s Full Impact: League leaders Inter were seeking a ninth straight victory in Serie A, whilst Milan were out to keep pace with their rivals, as they entertained Spezia.

Previous Video
bundesliga

Bundesliga Special – World at their feet

Next Video
Ligue 1 Show

Ligue 1 Show – 21 January 2022

Related videos

Top