Sergio Ramos to leave Real Madrid
Sergio Ramos is to leave Real Madrid after 16 years when his contract expires at the end of June. Ramos has won 5 La Liga titles & 4 Champions Leagues with Real Madrid after arriving from Sevilla in 2005.