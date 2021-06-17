Home Leagues La Liga Sergio Ramos to leave Real Madrid
Sergio Ramos is to leave Real Madrid after 16 years when his contract expires at the end of June. Ramos has won 5 La Liga titles & 4 Champions Leagues with Real Madrid after arriving from Sevilla in 2005.

