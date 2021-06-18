Home Leagues La Liga Sergio Ramos AMAZING Real Madrid GOALS!
Sergio Ramos AMAZING Real Madrid GOALS!
Colombia v Venezuela Full Match – Copa America | 17 June 2021

Sergio Ramos may be a defender by trade, but he has repeatedly shown his AMAZING ability to score goals during his 16 seasons at Real Madrid. Ramos, the defender with a striker’s soul, has scored 101 goals in a Real Madrid shirt, including goals in two Champions League finals. Enjoy some of Ramos’ finest strikes in the Champions League, LaLiga, the Copa del Rey in this epic video!

