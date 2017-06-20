Senegal vs Colombia – Full Match | World Cup 2018 – Russia

BBC Match of the Day Senegal vs Colombia

Gary Lineker presents live coverage of Senegal v Colombia at the Samara Arena in what is one of the final Group H games. James Rodriguez lit up the World Cup four years ago, winning the golden boot as Colombia reached the quarter-finals before bowing out to hosts Brazil. Rodriguez scored six goals in five games to help the Colombians progress further than they had before at a World Cup. In fact, their four wins were more than they had managed in previous 13 tournament games combined. Senegal boast an impressive array of attacking talent and will be hoping to cause an upset as the final placings for Group H are decided. Sadio Mane has enjoyed another superb season at Liverpool and is coach Aliou Cisse’s key man. Gary is joined by Phil Neville, Didier Drogba and Cesc Fabregas. Commentary is by Simon Brotherton and Mark Lawrenson.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video