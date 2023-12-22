Secret Santa & Christmas Parties At Premier League Clubs | EP 60

With Christmas just days away, the guys discuss what the dressing room culture is like at Premier League clubs when it comes to giving and receiving…

What’s the most outrageous thing our hosts ever saw at a club’s Christmas party? Do any players really intentionally get suspended over the festive period? Which players would be all smiles off the pitch, but wouldn’t hesitate to give you a good kick if they got the chance?

Gary, Alan and Micah also debate which pair of Man Utd greats from the last couple of decades would be best suited to go and fix the current mess at the club.

Gary doesn’t leave Alan and Micah empty-handed this Christmas with a Secret Santa surprise for his co-hosts with a little help from Walkers.

It really is a Christmas miracle because after 30 years, Gary is finally sharing his crisps!

Learn More www.walkers.co.uk

————————————————————————————————————-

✅ Subscribe Here: https://www.youtube.com/@therestisfootball?sub_confirmation=1

————————————————————————————————————-

🎙️ Listen To The Podcast: https://linktr.ee/therestisfootball

————————————————————————————————————-

📱 Follow Us On Socials:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheRestIsFootball

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/therestisfootball/

Snapchat: https://story.snapchat.com/p/8c729650-9d54-407d-8c62-c658546eee44

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@restisfootball

Twitter: https://twitter.com/RestIsFootball

————————————————————————————————————-

00:00 – Intro

00:30 – Suspended At Xmas

01:54 – Secret Santa Surprise

04:30 – Football To Media

06:48 – Most Evolved Position?

09:20 – Xmas Club Parties

12:00 – One Player To Join The PL

14:10 – Best Manager For Ireland?

16:00 – Underrated Players

18:30 – Personas On & Off The Pitch

20:57 – Data In Football

22:50 – Two Players To Improve Man Utd