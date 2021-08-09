Home Review Show Scottish Premiership – Matchweek 2 Round-Up
Scottish Premiership – Matchweek 2 Round-Up
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Premier League Years 2020-21

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
36 Views
Report Report
Repeat Repeat
Open Video in Lightbox Lightbox
  Add New Playlist

Scottish Premiership – Matchweek 2 Round-Up

A sensational start for Kyogo Furuhashi at Celtic Park, Rangers first defeat in 40 League games, and a dramatic finish in Livingston for Aberdeen stole the headlines in Matchweek 2!

Previous Video
Jadon Sancho

Jadon Sancho’s FIRST training session at Carrington! | Manchester United

Next Video
Premier League Years 2020-21

Premier League Years 2020-21

Related videos

Top