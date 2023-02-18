Scottish Premiership Highlights – 22 February 2023 IntroSource 1Source 2Next page Previous Video Manchester City – Road to Last 16 | UEFA Champions League Next Video Rio Ferdinand’s Between The Lines – Luka Modric Related videos icon Watch LaterAdded UEFA Champions League Highlights – 22 February 2023 148 icon Watch LaterAdded 10:01 Immobile back at his best | Every Goal | Round 23 | Serie A 2022/23 15.3K icon Watch LaterAdded 28:34 Motherwell Upset Hearts To Secure Vital Points | Premiership Matchweek 27 Round Up | cinch SPFL 1.7K icon Watch LaterAdded Golazzo Live – BT Sports | 19 February 2023 533 icon Watch LaterAdded Bundesliga Highlights Show – 20 February 2023 686 icon Watch LaterAdded LaLiga Highlights Show – 20 February 2023 625