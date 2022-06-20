Scottish Premiership 2022/23: Opening fixtures and betting markets

Google Images Creative Commons Licences

There’s not too much football to talk about at this time of year, with followers of the beautiful game forced to dig through unfamiliar leagues and competitions for interest, but all that is about to change. The opening round of the UEFA Champions League qualifiers begins this month. Major divisions across the United Kingdom, including the English Premier League and Championship, have released their fixtures for the coming campaign.

Lovers of the Scottish Premiership also got a look at who their favourite teams will line up against on matchday one, with the likes of Rangers, Celtic, Hearts and Hibs scheduled to play round one on the final weekend of July. Organisers aim to get things moving with a bang, and the schedule has thrown up some fascinating fixtures, with five of the six matches played on Saturday 30th July before the champions return to Celtic Park on Sunday.

The results were published no sooner than the most famous and best-loved online betting sites were offering odds. The squads are yet to be decided and there still much work to be done in the transfer window, but you can bet on over 100 exciting markets in each game played on the opening weekend, including match winner, both teams to score, handicap, correct score and half time/full time. There’s a market to suit all types of bettors and every game.

Google Images Creative Commons Licences

Outright betting

If it’s still too early in pre-season to think about betting on games, we are just out of the UEFA Nations League and FIFA World Cup playoffs; after all, you may wish to look a little further ahead. The top bookies offer outright betting on the SPFL’s top division, such as the winner of the Premiership, the without the Old Firm market, top goalscorer, player of the season, young player of the season and relegation.

Celtic missed the chance to claim a historic 10th Scottish title in a row last spring but, under the guidance of new manager Ange Postecoglou, were able to wrestle the crown back from across the city, holding off the challenge of Rangers. The Hoops won the Premiership for the 10th time in 11 seasons, and that prize sits alongside the Scottish League Cup won late last year. It was a fantastic start for the new regime.

Rangers lost the title they had worked so hard for under Steven Gerrard but new boss Giovanni van Bronkhorst – an English Premier League and Champions League winner as a player – led them to a memorable Scottish Cup win and the final of the Europa League. The Gers led the title race for much of the season but were eventually caught and overtaken by a relentless rival who won at Ibrox and fully deserved their prize. This term, Rangers aim to win back the Premiership, perform well in the two domestic trophies and reach the group stages of the Champions League after that near-miss in the Europa League.

There is no surprise that the Old Firm dominates the Premiership betting market, with bookies predicting another competitive campaign as the two biggest sides in Glasgow go toe to toe. Celtic are the betting favourites, with most bookies going odds on, 4/6 being the general feeling at the time of writing. Rangers are the second favourites, with backers able to get their hands on odds around the 5/4 region.

Week one

Rangers are off to Livingstone on week one, where the light blues will bring the curtain up for the new campaign in an early afternoon kick-off. They have recently enjoyed success against the Lions on their patch, and this looks like a great chance to get off to a winning start. The away win is favourite, and that’s sure to appear in a fair share of accumulators.

Celtic fans must wait an extra 16.5 hours to see the champion get their show on the road, and it comes at Parkhead with Aberdeen, the visitors. It will be a special day for the support and a party atmosphere as last season’s league flag is unveiled, and the bookies are backing Ange’s men to get the win comfortably.