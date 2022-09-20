Scotland 3-0 Ukraine | John McGinn & Lyndon Dykes Send Scotland Top | UEFA Nations League

A goal from Super John McGinn and a brace from substitute Lyndon Dykes saw Scotland beat Ukraine and take all three points to go top of UEFA Nations League Group B1.

Scotland 3 (John McGinn 70′, Lyndon Dykes 79′, 86′)

Ukraine 0

#UEFANationsLeague

