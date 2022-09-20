Home Review Show Highlights Scotland 3-0 Ukraine | John McGinn & Lyndon Dykes Send Scotland Top | UEFA Nations League

Scotland 3-0 Ukraine | John McGinn & Lyndon Dykes Send Scotland Top | UEFA Nations League

Scotland 3-0 Ukraine | John McGinn & Lyndon Dykes Send Scotland Top | UEFA Nations League
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Are Argentina World Cup Favorites? | ESPN FC TV Podcast

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

A goal from Super John McGinn and a brace from substitute Lyndon Dykes saw Scotland beat Ukraine and take all three points to go top of UEFA Nations League Group B1.

Scotland 3 (John McGinn 70′, Lyndon Dykes 79′, 86′)

Ukraine 0

#UEFANationsLeague

► Subscribe: http://scotfa.co/YTsubscribe

►Twitter: http://scotfa.co/scotlandtw
►Facebook: http://scotfa.co/scofb
►Instagram: http://scotfa.co/sntinsta

More from us on YouTube:
►Scottish Cup: http://scotfa.co/cupyoutube
►Scottish FA: http://scotfa.co/ScotFAYT

Previous Video
UEFA Nations League

UEFA Nations League Preview – 22 September 2022

Next Video
Are Argentina World Cup Favorites? | ESPN FC TV Podcast

Are Argentina World Cup Favorites? | ESPN FC TV Podcast

Related videos

Top