Scotland 3-0 Ukraine | John McGinn & Lyndon Dykes Send Scotland Top | UEFA Nations League

A goal from Super John McGinn and a brace from substitute Lyndon Dykes saw Scotland beat Ukraine and take all three points to go top of UEFA Nations League Group B1.
Scotland 3 (John McGinn 70′, Lyndon Dykes 79′, 86′)
Ukraine 0
#UEFANationsLeague
► Subscribe: http://scotfa.co/YTsubscribe
►Twitter: http://scotfa.co/scotlandtw
►Facebook: http://scotfa.co/scofb
►Instagram: http://scotfa.co/sntinsta
More from us on YouTube:
►Scottish Cup: http://scotfa.co/cupyoutube
►Scottish FA: http://scotfa.co/ScotFAYT