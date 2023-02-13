Home Leagues Bundesliga SC Freiburg – VfB Stuttgart 2-1 | Highlights | Matchday 20 – Bundesliga 2022/23

#SCFVFB | Highlights from Matchday 20!
Watch the Bundesliga highlights of SC Freiburg vs. VfB Stuttgart from Matchday 20 of the 2022/23 season!

Goals: 0-1 Führich (30′), 1-1 Grifo (60′ P.), 2-1 Grifo (84′ P.)

