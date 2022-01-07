Home Review Show Highlights Sassuolo 1-1 Genoa | All square at the Mapei Stadium | Serie A 2021/22

After their remarkable draw against Atalanta, Genoa pick up another precious point to help them escape the relegation dogfight | Serie A 2021/22

This is the official channel for the Serie A, providing all the latest highlights, interviews, news and features to keep you up to date with all things Italian football.
Questo è il canale ufficiale della Serie A, dove potrai avere accesso ai momenti salienti, alle interviste, alle notizie e alle funzionalità del momento per rimanere aggiornato sulle ultime novità del campionato.
