Sancho On FIRE! | Title Race Back On?! | Prime Suarez or Salah? | Vibe With FIVE

We’re back with another episode of Vibe With FIVE! After a mental weekend of Premier League football Rio Ferdinand, Joel Beya and Stephen Howson sit down to discuss everything that happened! Manchester United’s 4-2 win over Leeds, Man City’s 3-2 loss to Spurs – is the title race back on?! We also talk about all the other games and news around the Premier League.

0:00; Coming up…

0:47; Intro

2:39; Leeds v Man United

10:33; Who will finish 4th?

12:42; Elland Road Hostile Atmosphere

16:24; Jadon Sancho Performing

19:24; Fred & Elanga

21:34; Rangnick’s Clarity

23:01; Boot Boys

28:02; Wynts Freestyle

28:44; Atletico v Man United Predictions

30:44; Spurs Beat Man City!

32:33; Harry Kane

36:08; Arsenal v Brentford (Clip)

39:49; Crystal Palace v Chelsea

43:15; Rio on Facing Lukaku

44:29; Salah v Suarez v Owen (Clip)

50:29; Sadio Mané & Luis Diaz

51:04; West Ham v Newcastle

52:12; Brighton v Burnley

52:42; Brendan Rodger’s Getting Sacked?

53:35; Ruben Neves

54:36; Aston Villa Inconsistency

56:43; Outro

Sokin website: https://www.sokin.com

Sokin on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sokinglobal/

Sokin on Twitter: https://twitter.com/SokinGlobal

Sokin on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Sokinglobal

FIVE UK IG: https://www.instagram.com/fiveuk

FIVE UK TWITTER: https://twitter.com/FIVEUK

Rio Ferdinand Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rioferdy5

Rio Ferdinand Twitter: https://twitter.com/rioferdy5

Joel Beya Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/joelbeya1

Joel Beya Twitter: https://twitter.com/joelbeya

Stephen Howson Instagram: https://instagram.com/mrstephenhowson…

Stephen Howson Twitter: https://twitter.com/MrStephenHowson

Intro Music by Jo Joey: https://www.instagram.com/jojoeyoffic…

SPONSORED BY SOKIN

OPEN A FREE ACCOUNT AND START YOUR SOKIN JOURNEY TODAY: www.sokin.com

Say goodbye to expensive hidden-fees and hefty currency exchange markups and say hello to Sokin, a safe, convenient and easy way to send money abroad.

For a no-contract, fixed monthly fee (£9.99/€9.99), you get unlimited money transfers and cost-effective currency exchange in 38 currencies to over 200 countries* via our free, easy-to-use app, wherever you are in the world.

From going to the shops, to withdrawing cash from an ATM, our eco-friendly Sokin cards (UK-only) can be used for your day-to-day requirements. Our cards are also accepted worldwide; ideal for all your holiday payment needs.

So, what are you waiting for? Download the Sokin app and register for your FREE global currency account to enjoy unlimited, commission-free, hassle-free global payments! Available on iOS and Android.

#RioFerdinand #FIVE #VibeWithFIVE