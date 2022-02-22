Sancho On FIRE! | Title Race Back On?! | Prime Suarez or Salah? | Vibe With FIVE

We’re back with another episode of Vibe With FIVE! After a mental weekend of Premier League football Rio Ferdinand, Joel Beya and Stephen Howson sit down to discuss everything that happened! Manchester United’s 4-2 win over Leeds, Man City’s 3-2 loss to Spurs – is the title race back on?! We also talk about all the other games and news around the Premier League.
0:00; Coming up…
0:47; Intro
2:39; Leeds v Man United
10:33; Who will finish 4th?
12:42; Elland Road Hostile Atmosphere
16:24; Jadon Sancho Performing
19:24; Fred & Elanga
21:34; Rangnick’s Clarity
23:01; Boot Boys
28:02; Wynts Freestyle
28:44; Atletico v Man United Predictions
30:44; Spurs Beat Man City!
32:33; Harry Kane
36:08; Arsenal v Brentford (Clip)
39:49; Crystal Palace v Chelsea
43:15; Rio on Facing Lukaku
44:29; Salah v Suarez v Owen (Clip)
50:29; Sadio Mané & Luis Diaz
51:04; West Ham v Newcastle
52:12; Brighton v Burnley
52:42; Brendan Rodger’s Getting Sacked?
53:35; Ruben Neves
54:36; Aston Villa Inconsistency
56:43; Outro
