SAM KERR STUNNER | Chelsea vs. PSG Highlights (UEFA Womens Champions League 2022-23)

December 22, 2022 — Chelsea vs. Paris Saint-Germain (UEFA Women’s Champions League 2022-2023 Group Stage Matchday 6).

00:00:00 – Kick Off

00:00:21 – Shot by Kadidiatou Diani

00:00:43 – Shot by Lauren James

00:01:10 – Save by Sarah Bouhaddi

00:01:48 – Shot by Lauren James

00:02:25 – Goal by Sam Kerr

00:03:18 – Shot by Kadidiatou Diani

00:03:38 – Pass by Fran Kirby

00:04:04 – Goal by Lauren James

00:04:54 – Shot by Amanda Ilestedt

00:05:27 – Goal by Lauren James

00:06:17 – Shot by Magnaba Folquet

00:06:45 – Shot by Bethany England

00:07:23 – Shot by Jelena Cankovic

00:07:44 – Shot by Magdalena Eriksson

00:07:59 – Full Time