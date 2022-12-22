SAM KERR STUNNER | Chelsea vs. PSG Highlights (UEFA Womens Champions League 2022-23)

December 22, 2022 — Chelsea vs. Paris Saint-Germain (UEFA Women’s Champions League 2022-2023 Group Stage Matchday 6).
Subscribe On YouTube & Watch The UEFA Women’s Champions League For Free 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNUWCLYouTubeSubscribe
Follow Our Social Channels 👇
Instagram: https://instagram.com/daznfootball
Twitter: https://twitter.com/DAZNFootball
Snapchat: https://bit.ly/UWCLSnap
Subscribe to DAZN 👉 https://www.dazn.com
#DAZN #UWCL #Football #soccer
00:00:00 – Kick Off
00:00:21 – Shot by Kadidiatou Diani
00:00:43 – Shot by Lauren James
00:01:10 – Save by Sarah Bouhaddi
00:01:48 – Shot by Lauren James
00:02:25 – Goal by Sam Kerr
00:03:18 – Shot by Kadidiatou Diani
00:03:38 – Pass by Fran Kirby
00:04:04 – Goal by Lauren James
00:04:54 – Shot by Amanda Ilestedt
00:05:27 – Goal by Lauren James
00:06:17 – Shot by Magnaba Folquet
00:06:45 – Shot by Bethany England
00:07:23 – Shot by Jelena Cankovic
00:07:44 – Shot by Magdalena Eriksson
00:07:59 – Full Time