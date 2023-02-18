Home Review Show Highlights Salernitana-Lazio 0-2 | The King is back! Goals & Highlights | Serie A 2022/23

After struggling with muscle injuries for most of the season, Ciro Immobile returns to his throne with a decisive brace to help Lazio defeat Salernitana at the Arechi Stadium | Serie A 2022/23

This is the official channel for the Serie A, providing all the latest highlights, interviews, news and features to keep you up to date with all things Italian football.
Questo è il canale ufficiale della Serie A, dove potrai avere accesso ai momenti salienti, alle interviste, alle notizie e alle funzionalità del momento per rimanere aggiornato sulle ultime novità del campionato.
