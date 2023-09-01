Salah scores to maintain Reds unbeaten start! | Liverpool 3-0 Aston Villa | EPL Highlights

SUBSCRIBE ► https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsPL
PREMIER LEAGUE HIGHLIGHTS ► https://bit.ly/SkyPLHighlights2324
GET THIS SEASON’S PREMIER LEAGUE SHIRTS HERE ► https://bit.ly/SkySportsShop
Highlights from the Premier League where Mohamed Salah scored in Liverpool’s 3-0 home win over Aston Villa despite speculation over his future amid strong interest from Saudi Arabia.
Salah’s strike came after Dominik Szoboszlai scored his first Liverpool goal with a stunning third-minute opener.
The home side doubled their lead in the 22nd minute through a Matty Cash own goal after the ball rebounded off him from Darwin Nunez’s shot off the post.
Watch Premier League LIVE on Sky Sports here ► http://bit.ly/WatchSkyPL
►TWITTER: https://twitter.com/skysportsPL
►FACEBOOK: http://www.facebook.com/skysportsfootball
►WEBSITE: http://www.skysports.com/football
MORE FROM SKY SPORTS ON YOUTUBE:
►SKY SPORTS PREMIER LEAGUE: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsPL
►SKY SPORTS FOOTBALL: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyFootball
►SKY SPORTS BOXING: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub
►SKY SPORTS CRICKET: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket
►SOCCER AM: http://bit.ly/SoccerAMSub
►SKY SPORTS F1: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyF1
►SKY SPORTS: http://bit.ly/SkySportsSub
►SKY SPORTS GOLF: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsGolf